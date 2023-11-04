Local real estate agent weighs in on when to buy a home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A real estate agent from the Tri-State area is advising the public that it is always a good time to buy a home, even if the interest rates are on the rise.

“It’s always a good time, especially if you need one. I say marry the house and date the rate because a lot of people are ‘waiting’ for this drop, I can’t predict tomorrow. So if you need a house, get in the house you love so when the rate does drop it’s an advantage for you,” Remaxx realtor Donnel Shepard said.

Shepard says it is important for buyers not to wait until interest rates decrease.

“Here’s the thing, we all have something in our mind we wish we would have done last year or a couple of years ago. Don’t let it be your home. Because what if the rates go up? Then you’re waiting again,” Shepard said. “So right now, as the market continues to move, I say it’s best to compete—if you are in a competing market—with two or three people verses 10, 20, 30, 40 like when Covid first came.”

The average rate on a 30-year home loan climbed above 6% in September 2022 and has remained above that threshold since, according to the Associated Press.

AP says the high interest rates and the low level of homes for sale have created a challenging market for homebuyers.

Here are some tips for home buyers, according to Investigate T.V.

Research interest rates, potentially with multiple brokers

Ask mortgage specialists about “lock a shop” where rates are locked for a specific period of time

Find a team to help with the search

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.