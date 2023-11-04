Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Local woman gets to sing the National Anthem at the Bengals-Bills game Sunday

Tri-State woman to sing National Anthem at Bills, Bengals game
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman is getting the chance to sing the National Anthem at the Cincinnati Bengals versus Buffalo Bills game on Sunday in primetime.

Apina Johnson says she loves the way singing makes her feel, giving a rushing sensation throughout her body.

“There’s a healing that rushes through me. And as time has gone on, it’s begun to flow out to others. And that’s been the beauty of it all is that it’s a tool that lifts people that heals people that unites people,” Johnson said.

FOX19 NOW Photojournalist Jason Maxwell sat down with the local singer on Friday.

Watch the video above for the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Cheryl Kidwell, 32, was killed on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 in a crash on I-275 on the bridge over...
Family remembers mother killed in I-275 bridge crash
Wilder police say 32-year-old Chery Kidwell of Brooksville, Kentucky, was killed when her...
Victim identified in collision that pushed her truck over bridge on EB I-275 in NKY
Phillip Alwell, 19, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a street takeover in Downtown...
19-year-old faces felony charge for involvement in street takeover
A Covington police chase ended with a vehicle in the Ohio River early Thursday, a teenager...
Covington police chase ends with driver escaping, teen passenger hospitalized, vehicle in Ohio River

Latest News

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
Cincinnati police responding to ‘shooting incident’ in West End
Tri-State woman to sing National Anthem at Bills, Bengals game
Tri-State woman gets chance to sing National Anthem a Bengals vs. Bills game
Congressman Greg Landsman. (FOX19 NOW/Jennifer Baker)
Cincinnati congressman postpones town hall after ‘threats against Jews’
The Cincinnati Zoo announced the newest member of its family on Friday - a female baby...
Cincinnati Zoo asking for help naming new baby porcupine