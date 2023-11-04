Local woman gets to sing the National Anthem at the Bengals-Bills game Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State woman is getting the chance to sing the National Anthem at the Cincinnati Bengals versus Buffalo Bills game on Sunday in primetime.

Apina Johnson says she loves the way singing makes her feel, giving a rushing sensation throughout her body.

“There’s a healing that rushes through me. And as time has gone on, it’s begun to flow out to others. And that’s been the beauty of it all is that it’s a tool that lifts people that heals people that unites people,” Johnson said.

FOX19 NOW Photojournalist Jason Maxwell sat down with the local singer on Friday.

