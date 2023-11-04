Man dies after shooting in Cheviot, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is dead after a shooting happened in Cheviot Friday night, according to police.

Officers say the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Phoenix Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man lying on a driveway with several gunshot wounds, officers said.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officers have not stated if they have a suspect.

Police are still investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.