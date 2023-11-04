Contests
Man dies after shooting in Cheviot, police say

A man died after a shooting took place in Cheviot Friday night, police said.
A man died after a shooting took place in Cheviot Friday night, police said.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is dead after a shooting happened in Cheviot Friday night, according to police.

Officers say the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Phoenix Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man lying on a driveway with several gunshot wounds, officers said.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officers have not stated if they have a suspect.

Police are still investigating.

