Man dies after shooting in Cheviot, police say
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man is dead after a shooting happened in Cheviot Friday night, according to police.
Officers say the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Phoenix Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a man lying on a driveway with several gunshot wounds, officers said.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Officers have not stated if they have a suspect.
Police are still investigating.
