Officer hospitalized after crash in Walnut Hills, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One officer was taken to the hospital after a driver hit a Cincinnati police cruiser early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers say a driver in a black Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Kenton Street and did not stop at a flashing red light.

That driver hit a police cruiser traveling northbound on Gilbert Avenue and then pushed the cruiser into a nearby building, police said.

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was also taken to the hospital, but the condition is unknown, police said.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.