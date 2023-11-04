Contests
Officer hospitalized after crash in Walnut Hills, police say

An officer was taken to the hospital after a driver hit the officer's cruiser, police say.
An officer was taken to the hospital after a driver hit the officer's cruiser, police say.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One officer was taken to the hospital after a driver hit a Cincinnati police cruiser early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers say a driver in a black Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on Kenton Street and did not stop at a flashing red light.

That driver hit a police cruiser traveling northbound on Gilbert Avenue and then pushed the cruiser into a nearby building, police said.

Police say the officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver was also taken to the hospital, but the condition is unknown, police said.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

