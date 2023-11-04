Rally for free Palestine held at Zeigler Park Saturday as thousands expected to march in Washington D.C.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Socialists hosted a rally for a free Palestine, which was held at Zeigler Park Saturday as thousands of people are expected to march for the same cause in Washington, D.C.

“We will be expressing solidarity with those marching in D.C. as well as offering space for those in Cincinnati who want to demand no more U.S. aid to Israel and that the siege on Gaza will be lifted,” Cincinnati Socialists said in a press release.

Thousands are expected to attend the national march in D.C. Saturday, pushing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the end to the 16-year siege on the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati announced they are also pushing for an immediate ceasefire.

This comes after thousands of lives were lost since the attacks on Oct. 7.

More than 9,200 Palestinians have died, with two-thirds of them being women and children, according to the Associated Press.

“In light of these devastating numbers, the center urgently calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. The continued loss of innocent lives is unacceptable, and we believe that enough is enough. We stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine. The time for peace and justice is now,” The Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati said in a press release.

More than 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mostly civilians killed during Hamas’ initial attack on Oct. 7, AP reports.

Rocket fire by Gaza militants into Israel, as well as rocket fire from Israel into Gaza, has since continued.

AP says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected humanitarian efforts Friday, stating there would be no ceasefire until some 240 hostages were released.

This comes after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the region for the third time since the Oct. 7 attacks to meet with Netanyahu and discuss the U.S. support for Israel as well as a temporary halt to aid in humanitarian efforts.

According to AP, Netanyahu told Blinken, “We are going with full steam ahead” unless the hostages are released.

U.S. officials say they are not seeking a ceasefire, but more or so temporary pauses in specific occupied areas like Gaza and the West Bank to allow humanitarian activity, which Israeli operations would resume, AP said.

Netanyahu has not addressed the idea but has instead repeatedly ruled out a ceasefire, AP said.

Those in the region fear the constant fighting will spread in the area as Lebanon’s Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah promised more attacks on northern Israel on Friday. However, he did not signal his group would fully join the war, AP said.

So far, Hezbollah has taken calculated steps to back Hamas without igniting all-out war, AP said.

To learn more about the history of Israel and Palestine, visit the History Channel’s website.

