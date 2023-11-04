Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Rally for free Palestine held at Zeigler Park Saturday as thousands expected to march in Washington D.C.

Several of people gathered at Zeigler park for a free Palestine rally Saturday.
Several of people gathered at Zeigler park for a free Palestine rally Saturday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Socialists hosted a rally for a free Palestine, which was held at Zeigler Park Saturday as thousands of people are expected to march for the same cause in Washington, D.C.

“We will be expressing solidarity with those marching in D.C. as well as offering space for those in Cincinnati who want to demand no more U.S. aid to Israel and that the siege on Gaza will be lifted,” Cincinnati Socialists said in a press release.

Thousands are expected to attend the national march in D.C. Saturday, pushing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and the end to the 16-year siege on the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati announced they are also pushing for an immediate ceasefire.

This comes after thousands of lives were lost since the attacks on Oct. 7.

More than 9,200 Palestinians have died, with two-thirds of them being women and children, according to the Associated Press.

“In light of these devastating numbers, the center urgently calls for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. The continued loss of innocent lives is unacceptable, and we believe that enough is enough. We stand in solidarity with the people of Gaza and Palestine. The time for peace and justice is now,” The Islamic Center of Greater Cincinnati said in a press release.

More than 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mostly civilians killed during Hamas’ initial attack on Oct. 7, AP reports.

Rocket fire by Gaza militants into Israel, as well as rocket fire from Israel into Gaza, has since continued.

AP says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected humanitarian efforts Friday, stating there would be no ceasefire until some 240 hostages were released.

This comes after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the region for the third time since the Oct. 7 attacks to meet with Netanyahu and discuss the U.S. support for Israel as well as a temporary halt to aid in humanitarian efforts.

According to AP, Netanyahu told Blinken, “We are going with full steam ahead” unless the hostages are released.

U.S. officials say they are not seeking a ceasefire, but more or so temporary pauses in specific occupied areas like Gaza and the West Bank to allow humanitarian activity, which Israeli operations would resume, AP said.

Netanyahu has not addressed the idea but has instead repeatedly ruled out a ceasefire, AP said.

Those in the region fear the constant fighting will spread in the area as Lebanon’s Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah promised more attacks on northern Israel on Friday. However, he did not signal his group would fully join the war, AP said.

So far, Hezbollah has taken calculated steps to back Hamas without igniting all-out war, AP said.

To learn more about the history of Israel and Palestine, visit the History Channel’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Cheryl Kidwell, 32, was killed on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023 in a crash on I-275 on the bridge over...
Family remembers mother killed in I-275 bridge crash
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
5 wounded, 1 killed in West End shooting; Mayor calls it ‘horrific tragedy’
Rumpke garbage truck hits, kills bicyclist in Hamilton
Driver called 911 after Rumpke crash killed bicyclist
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A man was shot outside a popular Over-the-Rhine bar early Friday, according to Cincinnati police.
Man shot outside popular OTR bar

Latest News

Sister Keli shares info on Hoxworth Blood Center giveaway, Mascaraed Ball
Sister Keli shares info on Hoxworth Blood Center giveaway, Mascaraed Ball
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands on the field after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh...
Joey Votto out as Cincinnati Reds decline 2024 option on franchise icon’s contract
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
5 wounded, 1 killed in West End shooting; Mayor calls it ‘horrific tragedy’
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
11-year-old dies in West End shooting that left 5 others wounded, police say