Tri-State man remains in ICU after lawnmower accident in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The wife of a man nearly killed in a lawnmower accident on this week said he is in critical condition at the hospital as their family deals with the fallout from the ordeal

Shawn King, 53, was mowing grass at the Villages of Wildwood apartment complex on Ross Road when the mower rolled into a pond, emergency crews said. King was pinned underneath the mower.

King, a carpenter from Richmond, Indiana, was doing contract work at the complex.

His wife, Tammy King, said doctors believe he’s suffered brain damage.

“I’ve seen him have seizures in the past and we’ve gotten through it,” Tammy King said. “But I’ve never seen him like this. So yeah, it takes a toll.”

King was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after his co-workers worked to free him from the lawnmower.

His wife said she was grateful they worked to save her husband.

“They rushed over and got him and held his head above water because they couldn’t get the mower off the top of him,” Tammy King said. “They had to get some kind of mechanical device to pull it off of him.”

Tammy King said she and her family are waiting for the MRI results on her husband. She said they planned on staying at the hospital for as long as her husband was there.

