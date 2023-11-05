Chad Johnson shows his Bengals pride, leaves 2K tip at restaurant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Once again, former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson left behind a generous tip at a local restaurant.

Johnson left a $2,000 tip at E+O Kitchen - The Banks for a bill just over $78 Saturday, the day before the Bengals face the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium.

“The Bengals are winning tomorrow and that’s on Mary had a little lamb,” Johnson wrote on the merchant copy of the receipt.

After the tip, Johnson’s bill came to $2,076.16 for medium well surf and turf, shrimp tempura and espresso.

Johnson posted the receipt on his Twitter account with the caption, Proverbs 11:25 (Bengals edition). According to the Bible, Proverbs 11:25 reads, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.

The Miami, Florida native has been known for his generosity. In January and September 2023, he visited Holy Grail Restaurant and tipped $1,000 both times. He also left $1,000 to a North Carolina server in 2022.

