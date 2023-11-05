Damar Hamlin launches Cincinnati scholarships in names of UC Medical Center staff

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he had dinner with 10 of his heroes Saturday night: the health professionals from University of Cincinnati Medical Center who saved his life after he collapsed at Paycor Stadium in January.

“I surprised them with a scholarship named after each of them that will support youth in Cincy to chase their dreams,” Hamlin wrote in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter. “Wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them!”

Hamlin’s charity, The Chasing M’s Foundation, is dedicated to “the development, health & safety of youth through sports, engagement activities, training & programming.”

Hamlin’s Cincinnati Heroes Scholarship program will award $1,000 scholarships to 10 students each year for the next three years, ESPN reported. The scholarships will go to underserved students who hope to attend Greater Cincinnati-area private high schools, trade schools or universities.

Saturday night’s reunion came ahead of Sunday’s Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, which starts at 8:20 p.m.

On Instagram, Hamlin posted a photo of the marquis outside The Lempicka by Jeff Ruby. It read: “Welcome UC Team.”

“If you wanna talk about something talk about the trail of impact we left in only 10 months,” Hamlin wrote on his Instagram story.

Hamlin suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on Jan. 2, during a game against the Bengals on the Bengals’ home turf. He was resuscitated and quickly taken to UC Medical Center. Doctors there treated him while Bengals and Bills fans alike anxiously awaited updates on the young athlete’s health. He was released on Jan. 9 after a week in the intensive care unit, and transferred to a hospital in Buffalo.

