FC Cincinnati moves forward in the MLS playoffs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati is through to the second round of the MLS playoffs after a heart-pounding penalty kick shootout to beat New York Red Bulls.

Trailing for most of the game, Aaron Boupendza tied it for FC Cincinnati in the 78th minute. It appeared FCC won the game in extra time with a dramatic final-minute goal, but it was waved off, sending the game to a penalty kick shootout.

Twice New York Red Bulls were one conversion from winning the game and forcing a winner-take-all game three at TQL Stadium, but FC Cincinnati ultimately prevailed with an 8-7 win in the shootout and advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

FC Cincinnati will host the winner of the Philadelphia Union and the New England Revolution in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.