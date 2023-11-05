Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Matthew Perry Foundation established for late ‘Friends’ actor to help people with addiction

The Emmy-nominated actor's sarcastic but lovable Chandler Bing was among television’s most famous characters. (CNN, Getty Images, Flatiron Books)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 1:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Less than a week after his death, a foundation has been established in the name of Matthew Perry to help people dealing with addiction.

“In the spirit of Matthew Perry’s enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible,” said an inaugural statement establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation on Friday.

The Emmy-nominated “Friends” star often spoke publicly about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. The foundation, which is now accepting donations, cited his desire to be remembered as someone who helped others with substance abuse even more than his sitcom stardom.

The foundation will be maintained by the National Philanthropic Trust. No further details on the organization were immediately released.

Perry was declared dead at age 54 after paramedics found him unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28. Authorities are investigating the cause.

He starred along with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for 10 seasons on NBC’s “Friends.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
5 wounded, 1 killed in West End shooting; Mayor calls it ‘horrific tragedy’
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
11-year-old dies in West End shooting that left 5 others wounded, police say
Butler County deputies were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Morgan Township...
2 people killed in Morgan Township fiery crash, sheriff says
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
A man died after a shooting took place in Cheviot Friday night, police said.
Man dies after shooting in Cheviot, police say

Latest News

The United States and Arab partners are disagreeing on the need for a cease-fire in the Gaza...
Blinken opposes cease-fire in meeting with Arab leaders as Israel-Hamas war rages
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli troops are seen during a ground...
US and Arab partners disagree on the need for a cease-fire as Israeli strikes kill more civilians
An off-duty Los Angeles police officer and one of his passengers were killed in a collision...
Off-duty Los Angeles police officer, passenger killed by suspected drunken driver, authorities say
Former Bengals player Chad Johnson visited E+O Kitchen - The Banks Saturday.
Chad Johnson shows his Bengals pride, leaves 2K tip at restaurant