Mayerson Jewish Community hosts annual 5K to give back, show support for Israel

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Mayerson Jewish Community Center hosted its annual 5K race as a way of giving back to the community and to show support for Israel amid the attacks that occurred on Oct. 7.

Hundreds of Tri-State residents participated in the Oy Vey run and walk, where all of the proceeds went toward the sports and recreation programs of the community center.

Attendees stated that it is more important now than ever to gather within the Jewish community.

Participant Dan Simantov, who lived in Israel for 40 years before moving to the U.S., says some of his family and friends were killed during the Oct. 7 attacks.

“My family in Israel currently is under attack, and we are at war. So for me to be here is to make sure that they know we think about them every day,” Dan Simantov said.

During the event, participants dressed in blue and white while waving Israeli flags.

“Being here and making sure that I have the Israeli flag and I’m proud of where I come from, and I’m trying to make sure there is awareness of what’s going on in Israel, it’s very important to me.”

The current war between Israel and Hamas continues as rockets have been launched from both sides. Over 9,700 Palestinians and over 1,000 Israelis have died since Oct. 7, Associated Press reports.

The Israel Defence Forces gave Gazans a 4-hour window to move south to specified streets as Israel targets Gaza City and the northern part of the Gaza Strip, AP said.

Simantov says he wants people to show support for his family in Israel and for people in the U.S. to understand the reality of the situation.

“As a group, as a community, together in a peaceful way, not in a violent way, we are trying to make sure that we bring the message that the only thing we want is to live in peace.”

