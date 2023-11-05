Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Pleasant Sunday Forecast

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be dry under partly cloudy skies with clouds increasing during the evening hours ahead of the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Look for temperatures at kickoff in the low 50s and as the game ends upper 40s.

Remember sunset Sunday is at 5:33PM and as you head to Paycor Stadium it will be dark.

Monday will also be the warmest day of the extended forecast with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

The work week starts off dry under mostly cloudy skies, but Monday night could see a few showers develop. More showers are expected to move in Tuesday and linger into the middle and latter half of the work week. Temperatures will remain seasonable with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 40s going into the middle of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
5 wounded, 1 killed in West End shooting; Mayor calls it ‘horrific tragedy’
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
11-year-old dies in West End shooting that left 5 others wounded, police say
Butler County deputies were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Morgan Township...
2 people killed in Morgan Township fiery crash, sheriff says
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Former Bengals player Chad Johnson visited E+O Kitchen - The Banks Saturday.
Chad Johnson shows his Bengals pride, leaves 2K tip at restaurant

Latest News

Meteorologist Ethan Emery has an updated forecast for Saturday evening and what to expect for...
Saturday evening forecast update
logo
Pleasant Weekend Forecast
Catherine's Saturday Forecast
Walking on the frozen Ohio River. Taken by Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on Jan. 18, 1977.
Saturday and Sunday: Great Football Weather