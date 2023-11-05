Pleasant Sunday Forecast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be dry under partly cloudy skies with clouds increasing during the evening hours ahead of the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Look for temperatures at kickoff in the low 50s and as the game ends upper 40s.

Remember sunset Sunday is at 5:33PM and as you head to Paycor Stadium it will be dark.

Monday will also be the warmest day of the extended forecast with morning lows in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

The work week starts off dry under mostly cloudy skies, but Monday night could see a few showers develop. More showers are expected to move in Tuesday and linger into the middle and latter half of the work week. Temperatures will remain seasonable with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 40s going into the middle of next week.

