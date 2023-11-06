‘22 rounds in a moment’: Family, leaders speak out after fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “When will this stop? Will this ever stop?”

These are the questions Isaac Davis shared on Sunday after learning that his 11-year-old son, Dominic Davis, was shot and killed on Friday night.

“How many people have to bury their kids, their babies, their loved ones? Look at his mother, look at me. You’re not going to realize it until it happens to your family - until it happens to you,” Isaac said

Several rounds of ammunition were fired into a crowd of children in Cincinnati’s West End neighborhood from someone in a dark-colored sedan. The gunfire managed to strike six people, five of whom were juveniles, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said.

“Twenty-two rounds in a moment... into a crowd of kids,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said with dismay.

“A community full of life and energy is now forever changed,” Pureval continued. “The West End is a community of families - of young kids. Children who grew up with and went to school with the victim call the same streets and parks home.”

Since hearing about the shooting and the death of an 11-year-old boy, the West End community is trying to support each other in the best way possible while also trying to stay safe. Some have even made a memorial for the victims of Friday night’s fatal shooting.

Community members leave candles, balloons and stuffed animals for 11-year-old Dominic Davis, who was shot and killed in the West End on Friday night. (WXIX)

There has been a shooting nearly every day in Cincinnati this year.

According to City Insights, 298 shootings have been reported between the beginning of 2023 to Nov. 3, and the majority of them are happening in districts 3 and 4.

In addition, the city’s data reported 57 juveniles have been shot between Jan. 4 and Oct. 29, 2023, and seven of those shootings were fatal.

The number of shootings in 2023 is beginning to close the gap between 2022 and this year. (WXIX)

During Sunday’s press conference, city leaders expressed their concern for not only gun violence but also gun safety.

“I am heartbroken and appalled by the violence we’ve experienced this weekend,” City Manager Sheryl Long said. “Frankly, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The city official emphasized the importance of locking up firearms and mentioned that the city is giving out free locks to keep gun owners and the community safe.

“I, myself, have lost a family member to gun violence, and the horror of a life taken so quickly is something I will never truly comprehend,” Long said with a tremulous voice. “The gun violence problem starts with guns themselves. If you own a firearm, it’s your responsibility to keep it out of the wrong hands because this is what happens.”

A shooting suspect(s) has not been identified yet as of Sunday’s press conference, however, Chief Theetge was adamant about finding out who is responsible for the attack.

