Arrest in Elmwood Place stabbing

Tiffany Southgate Moiser
Tiffany Southgate Moiser(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A 35-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a man and slashing the tires on his car over the weekend in Elmwood Place, court records show.

Police charged Tiffany Southgate Moiser with felonious assault, criminal damaging or endangering and resisting arrest.

She is accused of stabbing the man in his left side and flattening three of his tires, according to a police affidavit.

His condition was not immediately available Monday morning.

Moiser is set to make her first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m.

