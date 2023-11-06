Arrest in Elmwood Place stabbing

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WXIX) - A 35-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a man and slashing the tires on his car over the weekend in Elmwood Place, court records show.

Police charged Tiffany Southgate Moiser with felonious assault, criminal damaging or endangering and resisting arrest.

She is accused of stabbing the man in his left side and flattening three of his tires, according to a police affidavit.

His condition was not immediately available Monday morning.

Moiser is set to make her first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m.

