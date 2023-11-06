Breezy and warm start to the week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It was a seasonably mild day in the tri-state! The official high at CVG was 62° with a morning low of 42°.

Overnight skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Monday will be very warm thanks to breezy southwest winds which will gust up to 30 miles per hour at times! Clouds will increase throughout the day becoming mostly cloudy in the evening. If you’re heading to either the UC or Xavier basketball games, expect conditions to be dry, though we can’t rule out a few sprinkles as you leave the game.

A few sprinkles or light rain showers will be possible late Monday night and Tuesday, though much of the day and most of the tri-state will be dry. For folks heading out to vote on Tuesday, expect to see clouds decreasing through the day as highs once again rise into the upper 60s after a warm start to the day with morning lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday is the warmest day of the extended forecast as a warm front moves through the region. After morning lows only fall in the mid 50s, afternoon highs will rise into the low-to-mid 70s! Clouds will increase late in the day, but expect a mix of sun and clouds!

Rain chances return to the tri-state late Wednesday night and continue through the rest of the week. Though we don’t expect all day washouts, isolated showers may impact your Thursday morning and Friday morning in the tri-state. The rain will limit highs Thursday in the mid 60s and a cold front will push cooler air back into the region to end the work week on a more seasonable note.

Once the showers move out Friday, skies will slowly clear out but highs will only be in the mid 50s. The weekend will be cool and dry with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

