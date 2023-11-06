Contests
Brothers part of West End theater project among juveniles shot

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.(Photo provided)
By Ken Brown
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While Cincinnati police continue to investigate the West End shooting that killed one child and injured more, a woman says two of the victims were brothers.

The Nov. 3 shooting took the life of 11-year-old Dominic Davis, and left five juveniles and an adult with gunshot wounds, according to Cincinnati officials.

A 12, 13 and two 15-year-old children were taken to the hospital following the shooting near the intersection of Jones and Wade Streets. One of the kids remains hospitalized.

Toilynn O’Neal Turner is the founder of the Robert O’Neal Multicultural Arts Center.

She says two brothers, who are on her staff, were victims of this shooting.

“Both of these brothers and their other brother have been part of the program, like I said, for almost a year now, and so I had heard about what was going on in the community when I came into the rec center because like I said, that’s where we host our program, and just wasn’t thinking that it could be that close to home,” said O’Neal Turner.

This is an ongoing problem in the West End, according to O’Neal Turner.

She said the problem needs to be addressed through more activities for the kids that keep them out of harm’s way.

“This trauma is not the first trauma. This is a continuation of trauma that keeps happening in this environment,” said O’Neal Turner. “It’s more than just making the streets safe, it’s making the community have connectivity of support, leadership, and the kids see themselves as being proactive as leaders.”

‘When will this stop?’ Number of juveniles shot in Cincinnati surpasses 2022, report says

A suspect(s) has not been identified yet as of Sunday’s press conference, however, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge was adamant about finding out who is responsible for the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

