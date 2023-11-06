Burrow explains weekly mindset as Bengals ride win streak

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ 24-18 win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football has the team back in the playoff picture, but quarterback Joe Burrow knows the job is far from over.

Burrow’s primetime performance in Week 9 helped lead the Bengals to their fourth consecutive win.

In his postgame press conference, the star quarterback said he does not think about the win streak. He looks at each win as going 1-0 that week.

“We were 1-0 this week,” Burrow said following his 348-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Bills. “We got to be 1-0 next week.”

Burrow further explained there is a lot of the season left.

“This is only game eight,” Burrow said. “We still got nine games left. We’re 5-3 right now. We’re in a great spot.”

Cincinnati is not the only AFC North team riding a four-game win streak.

The Baltimore Ravens, who lead the division with a 7-2 record, have also reeled off four straight wins.

The division foes square off for the second time this season when the Bengals head to Baltimore for Thursday Night Football on Nov. 16.

Before the Bengals can seek to even the season record against the Ravens, they take on the Houston Texans (4-4) and Rookie of the Favorite C.J. Stroud.

Sunday’s game from Paycor Stadium between the Texans and Bengals starts at 1 p.m.

