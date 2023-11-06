Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Burrow explains weekly mindset as Bengals ride win streak

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a Week 9 NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals’ 24-18 win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football has the team back in the playoff picture, but quarterback Joe Burrow knows the job is far from over.

Burrow’s primetime performance in Week 9 helped lead the Bengals to their fourth consecutive win.

In his postgame press conference, the star quarterback said he does not think about the win streak. He looks at each win as going 1-0 that week.

“We were 1-0 this week,” Burrow said following his 348-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Bills. “We got to be 1-0 next week.”

Burrow further explained there is a lot of the season left.

“This is only game eight,” Burrow said. “We still got nine games left. We’re 5-3 right now. We’re in a great spot.”

Cincinnati is not the only AFC North team riding a four-game win streak.

The Baltimore Ravens, who lead the division with a 7-2 record, have also reeled off four straight wins.

The division foes square off for the second time this season when the Bengals head to Baltimore for Thursday Night Football on Nov. 16.

Before the Bengals can seek to even the season record against the Ravens, they take on the Houston Texans (4-4) and Rookie of the Favorite C.J. Stroud.

Sunday’s game from Paycor Stadium between the Texans and Bengals starts at 1 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bengals player Chad Johnson visited E+O Kitchen - The Banks Saturday.
Chad Johnson shows his Bengals pride, leaves 2K tip at restaurant
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands on the field after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh...
Joey Votto posts farewell video to Reds fans
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
Suspect shot 22 rounds in West End Friday night that left 11-year-old dead, 5 wounded, chief says
Green Township police are on the scene investigating at Prime Sports Restaurant on Colerain...
Green Township police investigate shooting reported at sports bar

Latest News

Anderson's Trace Jallick makes juggling touchdown catch
Anderson's Trace Jallick makes juggling touchdown catch
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during an NFL football game against...
Bengals celebrate Sunday Night Football win 24-18 over Bills
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reacts after a play during the first half of the...
Damar Hamlin hugs Bengals’ receivers before Sunday Night Football game
Damar Hamlin for BOSS x NFL
Damar Hamlin launches Cincinnati scholarships in names of UC Medical Center staff