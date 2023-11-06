Contests
Cincinnati Pizza Week returns with $10 signature pies from more than a dozen restaurants

Cincinnati Pizza week returns Monday. Photo: The Mary pizza from Joe's Pizza Napoli.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s Cincinnati Pizza Week returns Monday, and more than a dozen restaurants are participating by offering special signature pizzas for just $10.

Pizza lovers must order a 10-inch minimum-size specialty pizza at participating restaurants to receive the special pricing.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Angelo’s Pizza
  • Barrel House Kitchen and Bar
  • Bircus Brewing Co.
  • Catch-A-Fire Pizza
  • Cork and Crust
  • Dewey’s Pizza
  • Fireside Pizza
  • Goodfellas Pizzeria
  • Hoppin’ Vines
  • Joe’s Pizza Napoli
  • Killer Queen
  • MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
  • Mikey’s Late Night Slice
  • Padrino Italian Kitchen in Fort Thomas
  • Ramundo’s Pizzeria
  • Razzo
  • Rusconi Bar and Kitchen
  • Sorrento’s Italian Joint
  • Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria
  • Taft’s Brewpourium
  • Taglio Bar & Pizzeria
  • The Gruff
  • The Works Brick Oven Restaurant
  • Trophy Pizza
  • Two Cities Pizza Company
  • Voodoo Brew Pub
  • Your Mom’s Pizzeria

Participants are encouraged to download the official Pizza Week App, where they can navigate through the city and earn points for eating pizza.

Two ways to win:

  • Check-in at four or more locations during the week and be automatically entered to win a grand prize of $300 in gift cards
  • Earn points for eating pizzas and checking in! The person with the most points at the end of Pizza Week is named the Biggest Pizza Lover in Cincinnati, and wins a Grand Prize of $300 in gift cards

Cincinnati Pizza Week runs now through Sunday, Nov. 12.

