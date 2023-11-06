Cincinnati Pizza Week returns with $10 signature pies from more than a dozen restaurants
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s Cincinnati Pizza Week returns Monday, and more than a dozen restaurants are participating by offering special signature pizzas for just $10.
Pizza lovers must order a 10-inch minimum-size specialty pizza at participating restaurants to receive the special pricing.
Participating restaurants include:
- Angelo’s Pizza
- Barrel House Kitchen and Bar
- Bircus Brewing Co.
- Catch-A-Fire Pizza
- Cork and Crust
- Dewey’s Pizza
- Fireside Pizza
- Goodfellas Pizzeria
- Hoppin’ Vines
- Joe’s Pizza Napoli
- Killer Queen
- MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
- Mikey’s Late Night Slice
- Padrino Italian Kitchen in Fort Thomas
- Ramundo’s Pizzeria
- Razzo
- Rusconi Bar and Kitchen
- Sorrento’s Italian Joint
- Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria
- Taft’s Brewpourium
- Taglio Bar & Pizzeria
- The Gruff
- The Works Brick Oven Restaurant
- Trophy Pizza
- Two Cities Pizza Company
- Voodoo Brew Pub
- Your Mom’s Pizzeria
Participants are encouraged to download the official Pizza Week App, where they can navigate through the city and earn points for eating pizza.
Two ways to win:
- Check-in at four or more locations during the week and be automatically entered to win a grand prize of $300 in gift cards
- Earn points for eating pizzas and checking in! The person with the most points at the end of Pizza Week is named the Biggest Pizza Lover in Cincinnati, and wins a Grand Prize of $300 in gift cards
Cincinnati Pizza Week runs now through Sunday, Nov. 12.
