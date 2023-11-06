Cincinnati Pizza Week returns with $10 signature pies from more than a dozen restaurants

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s Cincinnati Pizza Week returns Monday, and more than a dozen restaurants are participating by offering special signature pizzas for just $10.

Pizza lovers must order a 10-inch minimum-size specialty pizza at participating restaurants to receive the special pricing.

Participating restaurants include:

Angelo’s Pizza

Barrel House Kitchen and Bar

Bircus Brewing Co.

Catch-A-Fire Pizza

Cork and Crust

Dewey’s Pizza

Fireside Pizza

Goodfellas Pizzeria

Hoppin’ Vines

Joe’s Pizza Napoli

Killer Queen

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

Mikey’s Late Night Slice

Padrino Italian Kitchen in Fort Thomas

Ramundo’s Pizzeria

Razzo

Rusconi Bar and Kitchen

Sorrento’s Italian Joint

Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria

Taft’s Brewpourium

Taglio Bar & Pizzeria

The Gruff

The Works Brick Oven Restaurant

Trophy Pizza

Two Cities Pizza Company

Voodoo Brew Pub

Your Mom’s Pizzeria

Participants are encouraged to download the official Pizza Week App, where they can navigate through the city and earn points for eating pizza.

Two ways to win:

Check-in at four or more locations during the week and be automatically entered to win a grand prize of $300 in gift cards



Earn points for eating pizzas and checking in! The person with the most points at the end of Pizza Week is named the Biggest Pizza Lover in Cincinnati, and wins a Grand Prize of $300 in gift cards



Cincinnati Pizza Week runs now through Sunday, Nov. 12.

