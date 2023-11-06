Colerain Twp dad was passed out in vehicle while child ran barefoot in street: court docs

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A father is under arrest after Colerain Township police say they saw his child running in the street and unsupervised while he was passed out in his vehicle.

It happened Saturday outside Edy Ramos’ home on Greenriver Drive, court records show.

Ramos, 25, was held without bond over the weekend at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday on one misdemeanor count of endangering children.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.