Community outreach groups offer support after West End shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Social workers and advocacy groups went door-to-door in the West End on Monday as the community mourns the loss of an 11-year-old boy to gun violence.

Dominic Davis was shot and killed at a park on Friday night after someone shot 22 rounds at the 11-year-old and five others.

The groups of social workers told FOX19 NOW that their goal is to make sure the neighborhood knows that there is someone there to help them as they cope with the tragedy.

“Talking to most of the residents, it’s still been like a state of shock that you know something this tragic would happen down here, especially to our youth,” said Christopher Croley, Community Outreach Advocate for the Urban League.

Cincinnati police say the suspect(s) was in a dark sedan when they opened fire on a group of kids on Bent Street.

Out of the five people injured, four of them were juveniles, ages 12, 13, and two 15-year-olds.

“It was a horrific incident that hurt our community, our city, and our county, and probably the whole United States at this point,” says Mitchell Morris with the Cincinnati Works Phoenix Program.

Croley and Morris work for community outreach groups, both of which stood alongside social workers on Monday as they went around the neighborhood to check on residents.

“We’re just going door-to-door, making sure people have our calling cards. Making sure they know they have rights as victims of crime and just trying to connect and talk to folks,” Cincinnati Police Witness Advocacy Manager Karen Rumsey said.

“It’s community. With the loss of any life of a community member, it takes months and years and sometimes it just doesn’t end,” she continued.

Rumsey is encouraging people to get help if they need it and to come forward if they have any information on this case.

“I want people to be mad. Stages of grief are just that. You know, they are constantly in and out. One minute you might be sad one minute you might be mad - that mad is good,” she explained. “Let’s be mad at the right people. Let’s get these killers off the street and let’s get back to a sense of community.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting yet, but Cincinnati police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

For those struggling with mental health from Friday’s incident, call Cincinnati police’s victim services at 513-352-6421.

