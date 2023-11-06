Contests
Coroner identifies 11-year-old boy killed in Friday’s West End shooting

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the 11-year-old boy who was shot and killed in the West End Friday night.

Dominic Davis was shot and killed near the intersection of Jones and Wade Streets, according to the coroner’s office.

Cincinnati police Chief Teresa Theetge said during a press conference Sunday that a suspect in a dark sedan fired 22 rounds into a crowd of children.

Five other victims were injured, but police have not provided their names at this time. However, Chief Theetge stated Sunday, the victims are ages 12 and 13, two 15-year-olds, and a 53-year-old.

Three of the victims were taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and two of the victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment, officers said.

On Sunday, the chief said one of the victims is still in hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are asking the suspect or suspects to come forward and turn themselves into law enforcement.

Officers are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

