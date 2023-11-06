Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Morgan Township crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed Saturday in a fiery crash in Morgan Township.

James Schallick, 72, and Christopher Bowen, 26, died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Chapel and Layhigh Roads, the coroner’s office said.

Deputies were called to the area around 12:15 a.m. and discovered that one vehicle was fully engulfed with a person trapped inside and another vehicle had heavy front-end damage, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Jones says the vehicle with front-end damage was at fault.

The Morgan Township Life Squad was also called to the scene and determined both occupants died at the scene.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

