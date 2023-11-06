Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Morgan Township crash

Butler County deputies were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Morgan Township...
Butler County deputies were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Morgan Township early Saturday morning.(staff)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified two people killed Saturday in a fiery crash in Morgan Township.

James Schallick, 72, and Christopher Bowen, 26, died as a result of a two-vehicle crash on Chapel and Layhigh Roads, the coroner’s office said.

Deputies were called to the area around 12:15 a.m. and discovered that one vehicle was fully engulfed with a person trapped inside and another vehicle had heavy front-end damage, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Jones says the vehicle with front-end damage was at fault.

The Morgan Township Life Squad was also called to the scene and determined both occupants died at the scene.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bengals player Chad Johnson visited E+O Kitchen - The Banks Saturday.
Chad Johnson shows his Bengals pride, leaves 2K tip at restaurant
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands on the field after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh...
Joey Votto posts farewell video to Reds fans
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
Suspect shot 22 rounds in West End Friday night that left 11-year-old dead, 5 wounded, chief says
Green Township police are on the scene investigating at Prime Sports Restaurant on Colerain...
Green Township police investigate shooting reported at sports bar

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a...
Burrow explains weekly mindset as Bengals ride win streak
Rumpke garbage truck hits, kills bicyclist in Hamilton
Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in Rumpke crash
Green Township police are on the scene investigating at Prime Sports Restaurant on Colerain...
Green Township police investigate shooting reported at sports bar
Kickin' it with Ken: Meat butchers compete for $25,000
Kickin' it with Ken: Meat butchers compete for $25,000