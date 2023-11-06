Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in Rumpke crash

A bicyclist was killed on Monday after a crash with a Rumpke trash truck.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The video above is from FOX19′s previous coverage.

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was hit and killed in Hamilton early Friday morning.

Keefer Slone, 27, died at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue due to head trauma, the coroner confirmed.

According to the 911 calls, a Rumpke dump truck hit Slone while he was biking across the street around 6 a.m.

Driver called 911 after Rumpke crash killed bicyclist

The driver called 911 and told the dispatcher that the bicyclist was wearing all black and that he was “under” his tire.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Slone was equipped with reflective gear when the accident happened.

Molly Yeager, a spokeswoman for Rumpke, said the company is working to help the family of the bicyclist who was killed in the crash as well as the mental well-being of the driver of the truck.

“This is just an unfortunate accident,” Yeager said on Friday. “It’s very hard to comprehend. We’re doing what we can do to reconstruct the accident scene and determine exactly what happened here today so we can prevent future things like this from happening.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bengals player Chad Johnson visited E+O Kitchen - The Banks Saturday.
Chad Johnson shows his Bengals pride, leaves 2K tip at restaurant
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands on the field after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh...
Joey Votto posts farewell video to Reds fans
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
Suspect shot 22 rounds in West End Friday night that left 11-year-old dead, 5 wounded, chief says
Green Township police are on the scene investigating at Prime Sports Restaurant on Colerain...
Green Township police investigate shooting reported at sports bar

Latest News

Butler County deputies were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Morgan Township...
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Morgan Township crash
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a...
Burrow explains weekly mindset as Bengals ride win streak
Green Township police are on the scene investigating at Prime Sports Restaurant on Colerain...
Green Township police investigate shooting reported at sports bar
Kickin' it with Ken: Meat butchers compete for $25,000
Kickin' it with Ken: Meat butchers compete for $25,000