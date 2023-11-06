Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in Rumpke crash

The video above is from FOX19′s previous coverage.

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was hit and killed in Hamilton early Friday morning.

Keefer Slone, 27, died at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Bishop Avenue due to head trauma, the coroner confirmed.

According to the 911 calls, a Rumpke dump truck hit Slone while he was biking across the street around 6 a.m.

The driver called 911 and told the dispatcher that the bicyclist was wearing all black and that he was “under” his tire.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said Slone was equipped with reflective gear when the accident happened.

Molly Yeager, a spokeswoman for Rumpke, said the company is working to help the family of the bicyclist who was killed in the crash as well as the mental well-being of the driver of the truck.

“This is just an unfortunate accident,” Yeager said on Friday. “It’s very hard to comprehend. We’re doing what we can do to reconstruct the accident scene and determine exactly what happened here today so we can prevent future things like this from happening.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.