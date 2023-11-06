Coroner IDs man killed in Cheviot shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the name of the man gunned down in Cheviot over the weekend.

Damien Canady, 44, died late Friday at Mercy West Hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3200 block of Phoenix Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. and said they found a man lying on a driveway with several gunshot wounds.

Canady lives in the 3200 block of Phoenix Avenue, according to the coroner’s office.

At last check, police are still investigating.

No arrests or motive have been announced.

