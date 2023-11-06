Contests
Damar Hamlin hugs Bengals’ receivers before Sunday Night Football game

FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reacts after a play during the first half of the...
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reacts after a play during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin released a video on Saturday, Jan. 28, in which he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, in what are the safety’s first public comments since he went went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)(AP)
By Dave Clark
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin arrived at Paycor Stadium for the first time since he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest on the field in a game January 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals that wasn’t completed.

Hamlin embraced Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd during an on-field, pregame meeting with both players ahead of the Bills-Bengals NFL Week 9 showdown on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Hamlin was inactive for the game. He’s only been active for one game this season.

Pregame videos via Twitter/X of Hamlin in Cincinnati:

This story is from our media partners at Cincinnati Enquirer.

