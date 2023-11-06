Dismembered body found in Cincinnati, coroner’s office says
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dismembered body was found in North Fairmount Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
The coroner’s office has not identified the victim but says it is a female.
It is unknown what happened to the woman.
Cincinnati’s Homicide Squad is currently investigating the case.
