Dismembered body found in Cincinnati, coroner’s office says

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office on Eden Avenue
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A dismembered body was found in North Fairmount Sunday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office has not identified the victim but says it is a female.

It is unknown what happened to the woman.

Cincinnati’s Homicide Squad is currently investigating the case.

