Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Former Bengals player and NFL surprise mom with Super Bowl tickets

The mom of six got a special surprise from a Bengals legend.
The mom of six got a special surprise from a Bengals legend.(NFL and The USO)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON (WXIX) - A mother of six received the thrill of a lifetime when a Bengals player called and surprised her with Super Bowl tickets.

Amy Holbrook-Roddy, who is a military spouse, was honored by the NFL and USO for her dedication to her family, according to both organization’s Instagram pages.

“Master Sergeant Roddy’s wife, Amy Holbrook-Roddy, has been a tireless supporter of her husband and family while Master Sergeant Roddy has spent numerous trips away from home. It is this sacrifice that goes unnoticed, but not tonight. Joining us now via phone is Cincinnati Bengals legend, TJ Houshmandzadeh,” the announcer said.”

Amy’s face lit up as soon as she heard the former wide receiver’s name. But that wasn’t the only surprise.

“This is TJ Houshmandzadeh,” he said via FaceTime. “I just want to say thank you from myself and the Cincinnati Bengals Nation. You have gone above and beyond as an outstanding military spouse. We all see you. As a token of our gratitude, the USO would like to present to you two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas this February.”

Watch Amy’s reaction to her Super Bowl surprise below:

The Super Bowl will be on Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bengals player Chad Johnson visited E+O Kitchen - The Banks Saturday.
Chad Johnson shows his Bengals pride, leaves 2K tip at restaurant
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
5 wounded, 1 killed in West End shooting; Mayor calls it ‘horrific tragedy’
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
11-year-old dies in West End shooting that left 5 others wounded, police say
Butler County deputies were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Morgan Township...
2 people killed in Morgan Township fiery crash, sheriff says
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
Suspect shot 22 rounds in West End Friday night that left 11-year-old dead, 5 wounded, chief says
City leaders address West End shooting that left 11-year-old dead, 5 others wounded
City leaders address West End shooting that left 11-year-old dead, 5 others wounded
Runners and walkers participate in the annual 5K hosted by the Mayerson Jewish Community Center.
Mayerson Jewish Community hosts annual 5K to give back, show support for Israel
Quartet sings Christmas carols highlighting the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market
Quartet sings Christmas carols highlighting the Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market