Former officer sentenced to at least 7 years in prison after 3-year-old fatally shot himself

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former Centerville officer was sentenced Monday to 7 years with a maximum sentence of 10.5 years in prison after a 3-year-old got his hands on a gun and accidentally fatally shot himself, according to court documents.

Benjamin Bishop pleaded guilty in September to involuntary manslaughter. Documents say Benjamin Bishop was indicted in June and initially faced charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and endangering children. Reckless homicide and endangering children charges were dismissed as a part of the plea agreement, the documents say.

In addition to the years he must spend in prison, Bishop was also ordered to pay $5,318 in restitution for a headstone for the toddler.

The judge stated that Bishop had a second unsecured gun in the house, and the child was developmentally disabled.

Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsay Sheehan says Bishop, the boyfriend of the toddler’s mother, left a gun he legally owned on the windowsill in the bedroom of a home on Park Avenue in March.

Upon arrival, Hamilton officers and firefighters found the 3-year-old, later identified as Jared Green Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound, Lt. Jon Richardson with the Hamilton Police Department said.

According to a 911 caller, the gunshot wound was on his head at the hairline.

Green was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital where he later died, Lt. Richardson added.

Bishop worked at the Centerville Police Department but had resigned, Sheehan said. It is unclear why he left the force.

