Green Township police investigate shooting reported at Prime Sports Restaurant

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police are on the scene investigating a shooting reported at Prime Sports Restaurant on Colerain Avenue.

Officers responded to the eatery at 6040 Colerain Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Initial emergency communication reports indicated two people were “down” and at least one suspect fled the scene.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter was up in the air assisting in the search of a suspect, OSP’s Lebanon post confirms.

Police have been gathering evidence at the sports bar all night. So far, they have not confirmed any details.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

Green Township officers are present here at Prime Sports. This is in White Oak on Colerain ave. We are hearing from scanners and dispatchers multiple shots were fired. We just got to the scene so we are working to learn more. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/NhKYpMFD2v — Tayler Davis TV (@taylerdavistv) November 6, 2023

