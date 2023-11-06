Contests
Green Township police on scene investigating shooting reported at sports bar

Green Township police are on the scene investigating at Prime Sports Bar on Colerain Avenue...
Green Township police are on the scene investigating at Prime Sports Bar on Colerain Avenue after reports of shots fired and two people "down," according to emergency communication reports.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:32 AM EST
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Green Township police are on the scene investigating at a sports bar after reports of a shooting overnight.

Officers responded around 1:30 a.m. Monday to Prime Sports Bar at 6040 Colerain Avenue.

Initial emergency communication reports indicated two people were “down” and at least one suspect fled the scene.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter was up in the air assisting in the search of a suspect, OSP’s Lebanon post confirms.

Police have been gathering evidence at the sports bar all night. So far, they have not confirmed any details.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

