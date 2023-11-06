Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Jury reaches verdict for stepmom, step-grandparents on trial for child abuse

Jury deliberations on-going in child abuse case against Rodriguez-Dangel
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A verdict has been announced in the trial for a stepmother and step-grandparents on trial for child abuse charges.

On Monday, the jury found Amy Rodriguez-Dangel guilty of four of the 11 endangering children counts she was facing.

Her parents, Susan and Armin Rodriguez, were both found to be not guilty on charges of child endangerment and complicity.

The prosecution in this case has said punishments for Anthony Dangel’s son, who is Amy’s stepson, were basically torture.

Anthony testified the boy was forced to stand in time-out for as long as eight hours at a time with his nose in the corner.

He also said the child was allegedly forced to do exercise and listen to loud classical music.

Bond set at $500K for step-grandparents indicted in ‘unimaginable’ child abuse
Father takes the stand in Hamilton County child abuse trial

The defense claimed the boy was unruly and did receive punishment for his actions but it’s nothing they thought was criminal.

Following Monday’s verdict, the judge dismissed both Susan and Armin.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation and asked for victim impact statements in Rodriguez-Dangel’s case.

She is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Dec. 5.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bengals player Chad Johnson visited E+O Kitchen - The Banks Saturday.
Chad Johnson shows his Bengals pride, leaves 2K tip at restaurant
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands on the field after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh...
Joey Votto posts farewell video to Reds fans
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
Suspect shot 22 rounds in West End Friday night that left 11-year-old dead, 5 wounded, chief says
Green Township police are on the scene investigating at Prime Sports Restaurant on Colerain...
Green Township police investigate shooting reported at sports bar

Latest News

Starting in fall 2024, students at St. Xavier High School will receive 'direct admission' to...
St. Xavier High School graduates will automatically be admitted to Xavier University
Districts with a similar number of students are not always paying the same cost for...
Ohio school districts paying varying costs for transportation, data shows
Butler County deputies were at the scene of a double fatal car accident in Morgan Township...
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Morgan Township crash
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks to the locker room at the conclusion of a...
Burrow explains weekly mindset as Bengals ride win streak