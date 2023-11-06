Jury reaches verdict for stepmom, step-grandparents on trial for child abuse

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A verdict has been announced in the trial for a stepmother and step-grandparents on trial for child abuse charges.

On Monday, the jury found Amy Rodriguez-Dangel guilty of four of the 11 endangering children counts she was facing.

Her parents, Susan and Armin Rodriguez, were both found to be not guilty on charges of child endangerment and complicity.

The prosecution in this case has said punishments for Anthony Dangel’s son, who is Amy’s stepson, were basically torture.

Anthony testified the boy was forced to stand in time-out for as long as eight hours at a time with his nose in the corner.

He also said the child was allegedly forced to do exercise and listen to loud classical music.

The defense claimed the boy was unruly and did receive punishment for his actions but it’s nothing they thought was criminal.

Following Monday’s verdict, the judge dismissed both Susan and Armin.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation and asked for victim impact statements in Rodriguez-Dangel’s case.

She is scheduled to appear for sentencing on Dec. 5.

