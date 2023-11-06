Man dies after lawnmower accident in Fairfield: Coroner

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A 53-year-old man who was critically hurt in a lawnmower accident in Fairfield last week died early Monday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Shawn King, of Richmond, Tenn., was pronounced dead at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

King was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

He was pinned under a mower that rolled over as he cut the grass and took him with it into a pond at the Villages of Wildwood apartment complex on Ross Road, Fairfield Fire Chief Thomas Lakamp said last week.

His wife, Tammy King, has said doctors believed he suffered brain damage and they were waiting on MRI results.

