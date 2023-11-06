Contests
Man shot in Avondale, police say

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Avondale early Monday.
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Avondale early Monday.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:13 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting in Avondale early Monday.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Forest Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.

They received a report of a man shot twice, in his neck and arm, beside an apartment complex courtyard, police confirm.

The shooting victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, police tell FOX19 NOW.

