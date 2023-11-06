Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Off-duty US Park Police officer unintentionally shot and killed fellow officer, police say

McLean, Virginia, was the scene of a shooting police said happened accidentally.
McLean, Virginia, was the scene of a shooting police said happened accidentally.(Source: WUSA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — An off-duty U.S. Park Police officer fatally shot another off-duty officer in a Virginia apartment in what local authorities are describing preliminarily as an unintentional shooting involving alcohol.

Fairfax County detectives determined that the officer pulled the trigger on a gun he believed was unloaded early Sunday, striking Jesse Brown Hernandez inside an apartment in McLean, Virginia, according to a police statement.

Hernandez, 22, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the upper body, Fairfax County police said.

The officer who fired the gun has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, police said. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Police said that preliminarily detectives determined that the officer “was attempting to dry fire a firearm.”

“Dry firing is when one simulates the discharge of a firearm by pulling the trigger of a firearm that is unloaded,” police said in the news release.

There were four people in the apartment at the time of the shooting, and all were known to each other, police said. Three of the four involved individuals were off-duty U.S. Park Police officers.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the shooting, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bengals player Chad Johnson visited E+O Kitchen - The Banks Saturday.
Chad Johnson shows his Bengals pride, leaves 2K tip at restaurant
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands on the field after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh...
Joey Votto posts farewell video to Reds fans
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
Suspect shot 22 rounds in West End Friday night that left 11-year-old dead, 5 wounded, chief says
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
11-year-old dies in West End shooting that left 5 others wounded, police say

Latest News

Cincinnati Pizza week returns Monday. Photo: The Mary pizza from Joe's Pizza Napoli.
Cincinnati Pizza Week returns with $10 signature pies from more than a dozen restaurants
Ruth Glenn, a domestic violence survivor, speaks with The Associated Press as she discusses a...
Why one survivor of domestic violence wants the Supreme Court to uphold a gun control law
Tiffany Southgate Moiser
Arrest in Elmwood Place stabbing
Airstrikes hit the Maghazi refugee camp, killing at least 40 people and wounding 34 others on...
Israeli forces cut off north Gaza as Palestinians say death toll from monthlong war passes 10,000