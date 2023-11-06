Ohio school districts paying varying costs for transportation, data shows

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - School districts across the country rely on buses to get students to and from home, but the price they pay for transportation is not all the same.

It takes about 20 minutes by car to get from Forest Hills Local Schools to Milford Exempted Village School District.

The two school systems are similar in many ways.

Each has more than 6,000 students in those districts.

State records from Ohio show the two school systems classify more than 12% of students as disadvantaged and more than 9% as having some type of disability.

A stark difference between the two districts is transportation costs.

Data shows Milford pays around $1,4000 per student to ride the school bus.

The cost for Forest Hills is roughly $970 per rider, according to the state’s data.

Compare that with the average cost per rider in southwestern Ohio, which is smack in the middle at about $1,200.

The transportation cost per year for Forest Hills is about $3.3 million, while Milford pays $2 million more, the state’s data shows.

Milford President Kenn Kessel recognizes the vital role school buses play for many students but questions why there is such a difference in costs between two similar districts.

“But what’s the difference that we’re paying so much more if other school districts are able to do it for less, why aren’t we?” Kessel asks.

The FOX19 NOW Investigates Team is told that Forest Hills School District’s cost-cutting revolves around analyzing the number of buses and routes they have in their system each year.

Sometimes, the result is reducing both the number of buses and routes when possible.

“To give you an idea, when I started in the district in 2004, there were 84 buses in the fleet and the district was running 74 bus routes,” explains Forest Hills Local School District Transportation Supervisor Richard Potter. “We are currently sitting at 57 bus routes, and we have 70 buses in the fleet. So, we’ve had quite a reduction in that overall cost, but we’re still providing service for roughly the same number of students.”

Forest Hills Director of Business Operations John Eckert said each district has their own needs, which makes comparisons difficult.

For Forest Hills, Eckert said owning their own bus fleet allows for more financial control.

“Not in every situation, but a lot of times a district will lose their fleet to an outside contractor,” Eckert said. “They’ll sell them out and then that becomes a great challenge. If the contractor’s costs go up exponentially you’re sort of stuck. You can’t go out and buy 57 $120,000 buses on a drop of a hat.”

That is a luxury Milford does not have.

The district’s website shows the bulk of its buses are leased from Petermann Transportation.

Milford schools declined an on-camera interview, but this was a decision the district said in a statement was made “more than 20 years ago.”

The district said they have recently “explored whether or not it would be viable to bring transportation back in house,” but said that continues to be “cost prohibitive.”

Milford Schools has a levy on the Nov. 7 ballot.

The district explained “transportation reductions could be on the table should the levy not pass,” adding that those reductions could include an up to 2-mile walk radius and no transportation for high school students.

Petermann Transportation has not yet responded to our request for comment.

Milford Schools is focused each day on ensuring students are at the forefront of our decision-making, while also maintaining fiscal responsibility. Milford decided to outsource transportation more than 20 years ago and follows an RFP process to ensure we receive the best value for our community and service for our students. More recently, we explored whether or not it would be viable to bring transportation back in house, but the cost to own and operate buses ourselves continues to be cost prohibitive. Reliable transportation is directly connected to regular school attendance, which is paramount to student learning and success. Today, each student at Milford is offered transportation to and from their neighborhood elementary, as well as the Jr. High and High School. We believe this service is valued by our families. However, because our district is capped at 2017-2018 revenue levels through the State Funding formula, and therefore revenue does not keep up with inflationary costs, transportation reductions could be on the table should the levy not pass and we continue to head toward fiscal caution. Reductions to be more in line with state minimums could include adding up to a 2-mile walk radius and/or no transportation for High School students.

