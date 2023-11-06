Contests
Police: 14-year-old shot in Northern Kentucky

A 14-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot on Monday afternoon in Newport, Kentucky.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A teenager was shot in Northern Kentucky Monday afternoon, according to Newport Police Capt. Kevin Drohan.

Officers were dispatched to 12th and Patterson streets at approximately 12:31 p.m. for a report of a person shot, a press release explained.

Upon arrival, Newport police found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound, Capt. Drohan said. He was later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made yet, but police believe that there is no active threat to the community as they think it was an isolated incident.

Since the shooting victim is a minor, police cannot give out more information.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, reach out to the Newport Police Department through the Campbell County Dispatch Center at 859-292-3622.

