Scuba Santa returns to Newport Aquarium

Scuba Santa makes his underwater return to Newport Aquarium for the holiday season.
Scuba Santa makes his underwater return to Newport Aquarium for the holiday season.(Newport Aquarium)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Scuba Santa makes a splash at Newport Aquarium to celebrate the holiday season.

Starting Nov. 24 until Dec. 24, aquarium guests will be able to tell Scuba Santa what they want for Christmas while he swims with a tank full of sharks.

Kids and adults alike can enjoy the bubbles pouring into Shark Ray Bay Theater. These magic bubbles are what carry everyone’s Christmas wishes to Scuba Santa. Every bubble that pops means that someone’s Christmas wish has come true.

“That look of wonder on a child’s face when they see Scuba Santa swimming underwater and realize he can see, hear, and speak with them is so special,” said Rebecca Foster, Newport Aquarium’s Executive Director. “It’s that magic that makes this an unforgettable holiday tradition.”

Visitors can also color magic bubbles to make sure the most important requests make it to the big man. Scuba Santa will be reading them every day until his final dive on Christmas Eve.

Visiting with Scuba Santa is included with regular admission but capacities are limited.

For tickets and Annual Passes, you can visit Newport Aquarium’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

