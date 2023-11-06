Portion of I-71 in Warren County closed

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The left lane on both sides of Interstate 71 in Warren County is blocked following a police chase, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Southbound lanes are closed at State Route 48, while northbound is closed at State Route 741/Kings Mills Road, the Ohio Department of Transportation said on social media.

OSP said law enforcement was negotiating with a person inside a vehicle that was being pursued earlier.

A few minutes after 3:15 p.m., OSP said the person inside the vehicle did come out unharmed and they are now being evaluated.

That person is not under arrest at this time, OSP added.

