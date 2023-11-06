Contests
St. Xavier High School graduates will automatically be admitted to Xavier University

Starting in fall 2024, students at St. Xavier High School will receive 'direct admission' to...
Starting in fall 2024, students at St. Xavier High School will receive 'direct admission' to Xavier University, school officials announced.(Xavier University)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The St. Xavier High School fall class of 2024 will be the first to automatically be admitted to Xavier University, school officials announced Monday.

Students must meet the following requirements to take part in the “direct admission” program:

  • Successful completion of graduation requirements from St. X while maintaining good academic standing.
  • Remaining in good disciplinary standing during all four years at St. X.
  • Submission of formal application to Xavier during the fall of the individual’s senior year in high school, along with all required materials.

“This is a historic agreement, providing each and every St. X graduate with the immediate opportunity for an excellent college path, including scholarship dollars to support their next step. It offers another fantastic opportunity for our students,” said President of St. Xavier High School Tim Reilly. “It is a testament to the hard work that each of our students puts forward academically, spiritually, and morally, every day through their high school efforts.”

In addition, all St. X students who apply for and are admitted to Xavier will be awarded an annual $1,831 scholarship along with any other scholarships Xavier awards during the enrollment process.

