Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights

‘Times have changed’: Homer says he no longer chokes Bart on ‘The Simpsons’

Costumed characters Lisa Simpson, left, Homer Simpson and Bart Simpson participate in Fox's...
Costumed characters Lisa Simpson, left, Homer Simpson and Bart Simpson participate in Fox's "The Simpsons" 30th anniversary celebration. The show said it will no longer feature the long-running gag of Homer choking Bart. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A long-running gag between Homer and Bart Simpson will no longer take place in “The Simpsons.”

Since the show premiered in 1989, the classic scene would play out after Homer yelled “Why you little!” before wrapping his hands tightly around his son’s neck. This caused Bart’s tongue to pop out of his mouth and his eyes to bulge as he gasped for air.

Despite being one of the most recognizable scenes from the animated show, Homer seems to have had a change of heart towards his son.

In an Oct. 22 episode of the show called “McMansion & Wife,” Homer and his wife Marge meet their new neighbor.

The neighbor comments on Homer’s strong handshake.

In an aside to Marge, Homer remarks, “See, Marge, strangling the boy paid off.”

He then adds, “Just kidding, I don’t do that anymore. Times have changed.”

The scene caught the attention of the internet and was posted to social media sites including X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Independent reported that the show actually hasn’t featured the long-running gag for four years although it was never addressed in the show until now.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bengals player Chad Johnson visited E+O Kitchen - The Banks Saturday.
Chad Johnson shows his Bengals pride, leaves 2K tip at restaurant
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands on the field after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh...
Joey Votto posts farewell video to Reds fans
Ishmael Pickens and Andre Barber were arrested on charges related to a stolen car and a police...
Two arrested following Green Township restaurant shooting
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
Suspect shot 22 rounds in West End Friday night that left 11-year-old dead, 5 wounded, chief says

Latest News

FILE - Aurora, Colo., police officer Nathan Woodyard attends an arraignment hearing after being...
2nd police officer acquitted in death of Elijah McClain, who was put in a neck hold, given ketamine
Michael Caommodore-Singh Jr. left Paycor Stadium on Sunday with a memory he will never forget...
Joe Burrow makes young fan’s day following win
Dioavian R. Cook, 24, is charged with one count of DWI resulting in death and two counts of DWI...
Parents sue bar for allegedly overserving customer after 7-year-old killed in crash
An image of Dominic Davis, an 11-year-old boy, who was killed in a weekend shooting, is part of...
‘When will this stop?’ Number of juveniles shot in Cincinnati surpasses 2022, report says