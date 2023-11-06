Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Warmer than normal

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday will be very warm thanks to breezy southwest winds which will gust up to 30 miles per hour at times! Clouds will increase throughout the day becoming mostly cloudy in the evening. If you’re heading to either the UC or Xavier basketball games, expect conditions to be dry, though we can’t rule out a few sprinkles as you leave the game.

A few sprinkles or light rain showers will be possible late Monday night and Tuesday, though much of the day and most of the tri-state will be dry. For folks heading out to vote on Tuesday, expect to see clouds decreasing through the day as highs once again rise into the upper 60s after a warm start to the day with morning lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday is the warmest day of the extended forecast as a warm front moves through the region. After morning lows only fall in the mid 50s, afternoon highs will rise into the low-to-mid 70s! Clouds will increase late in the day, but expect a mix of sun and clouds!

Rain chances return to the tri-state late Wednesday night and continue through the rest of the week. Though we don’t expect all day washouts, isolated showers may impact your Thursday morning and Friday morning in the tri-state. The rain will limit highs Thursday in the mid 60s and a cold front will push cooler air back into the region to end the work week on a more seasonable note.

Once the showers move out Friday, skies will slowly clear out but highs will only be in the mid 50s. The weekend will be cool and dry with morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Bengals player Chad Johnson visited E+O Kitchen - The Banks Saturday.
Chad Johnson shows his Bengals pride, leaves 2K tip at restaurant
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands on the field after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh...
Joey Votto posts farewell video to Reds fans
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
Suspect shot 22 rounds in West End Friday night that left 11-year-old dead, 5 wounded, chief says
Police responded to reports of a shooting near Laurel Park and TQL Stadium in the West End on...
11-year-old dies in West End shooting that left 5 others wounded, police say

Latest News

Catherine's Monday forecast
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Mild Temperatures Monday Through Wednesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Warming up for the work week before rain chances return to the tri-state.
Breezy and warm start to the week