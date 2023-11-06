Woman found dead Cheviot, live-in boyfriend charged with murder: court docs

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A 65-year-old woman is dead and her live-in boyfriend is under arrest on a murder charge in what court records show is the latest in a string of violent incidents at their Cheviot residence.

Jeni Russell was pronounced dead early Sunday shortly after Cheviot police and fire crews responded to a report of a non-breathing person at the couple’s Lovell Avenue apartment, according to a police affidavit.

James Toothman, 55, is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Monday.

The couple has a history of domestic violence arrests in alleged attacks on each other, most recently in March when she also was charged with felonious assault, court filings state.

These previous charges were all either ignored by a grand jury or dismissed after they failed to respond to repeated subpoenas to testify against each other or could not be located to come to court, records show.

This time, however, Cheviot police determined that Toothman purposely caused Russell’s death, the affidavit states.

Her neck appeared to be broken, an investigator at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office determined after responding to their residence Sunday, according to the sworn statement.

Toothman made two unsolicited comments Sunday, to first responders and a nurse at Mercy West Hospital, that her death was his fault because he “sat on her head,” police wrote in the sworn statement.

In the couple’s most recent domestic violence case against each other, on March 8, officers “observed a wound on Toothman’s chest and on top of his head. He stated Russell struck him over the head and stabbed him with unknown objects,” another affidavit states.

Police “did not observe any injuries to Russell,” the sworn statement continues. “Several minutes later, she responded to Cheviot PD with a bloody nose, stating that her live-in boyfriend, Toothman, struck her in the face with a closed fist twice. Russell was transported to Mercy West to be evaluated.”

Hamilton County prosecutors had Toothman served with two subpoenas to testify against Russell in that case, but both were returned when his apartment was found “vacant,” so it was dismissed, court records show.

A Hamilton County grand jury ignored his domestic violence charge on March 16, court filings show.

Toothman also was charged with domestic violence against her in 2021, 2019 and 2018, but those were ignored by a grand jury or dismissed, according to the court docket.

So were 2022 and 2019 domestic violence charges against her over alleged attacks on him.

In the 2018 case, police wrote that they arrested him after he allegedly pushed down “the victim, Russell,” and covered her with a mattress and prevented “her from breathing. In the process of smothering her with the mattress, the victim’s finger was seriously injured.”

In November 2019, police wrote that he was charged with domestic violence after purposely hurting Russell and police saw marks around her neck. She “made statements James choked her when she returned home this afternoon. Jeni stated that he then put a mattress over her head and began to punch her through the mattress.”

Russell was convicted, however, of assaulting another man at the Lovell Avenue apartment on June 13, 2020.

Police wrote in court records he told them she “ran out of the house door drunk, came at me and started choking me and stated that she was going to kill me then turned around and came back a second time and hit me twice.”

She was sentenced to 180 days with 163 suspended. She received a 17-day jail credit, was put on community control for 11 months and was ordered to pay court costs and fees.

