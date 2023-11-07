Contests
1 flown to hospital from Clermont County crash

Goshen police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Goshen Road and Woodville Pike early...
Goshen police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Goshen Road and Woodville Pike early Tuesday.(WCAX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GOSHEN, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a serious injury crash in Goshen early Tuesday, according to Clermont County dispatchers.

The single-vehicle accident was reported on Goshen Road at Woodville Pike around 7:50 a.m.

Goshen police remain on the scene investigating, according to dispatch.

