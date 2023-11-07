Contests
10-year-old boy raising funds to buy prosthetic arm

Colton Keech, a 10-year-old Hillsboro boy, is raising funds to buy a prosthetic arm. Keech - who lost his left arm at birth - is raising money after insurance wouldn't pick up the the cost.(Photo provided)
By Payton Marshall
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A 10-year-old Hillsboro boy’s family is raising money to buy him a prosthetic arm after insurance wouldn’t pick up the cost.

Colton Keech was born without his left arm due to amniotic band syndrome - when bands from the amniotic sac were damaged during pregnancy, costing Colton Keech his arm when he was 18 weeks old.

He’s hoping to get a prosthetic but the cost is steep - $45,000, and insurance won’t cover it.

Papa John’s Pizza in Hillsboro is hosting a fundraiser Tuesday - 20 percent of proceeds will help raise money to buy the prosthetic.

“It’s sad to see,” Joshua Keech, Colton’s father, said. “Even adults will just stare at him. With people making fun of him, I mean it’s unreal. The way that people differentiate him from anyone else, it’s heartbreaking.”

His parents said he’s suffered severe bullying, but it hasn’t stopped him from being active in sports and a prosthetic arm could be a big help, especially in basketball. He also plays football and is dreaming of being in the NFL.

“I could shoot with my right hand while it holds the other side of the ball,” Colton demonstrated.

Joshua Keech said Colton’s progress has been at a halt. He said the prosthetic arm would get him moving forward.

The family has another fundraiser scheduled for Nov. 19 at The Lake View Loft. His family has also started a GoFundMe page.

