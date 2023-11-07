Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

3 die from carbon monoxide poisoning after generator left running while sleeping

Three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning earlier this week in Missouri. (Source: KCTV)
By Nydja Hood and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri say three people died earlier this week from carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, it all started from a power generator running inside a home early Monday morning.

Two men and a teenage boy were found dead inside the home. They were identified as 42-year-old Alex Solsa Silvia, 34-year-old Santos Ortiz-Acosta, and 14-year-old Elvin Romero.

Fire chief Michael Hopkins said since the victims were sleeping, they likely didn’t notice symptoms like nausea, dizziness or shortness of breath that would indicate they were overexposed to carbon monoxide.

He urged others not to make the same mistake.

“You’re playing a dangerous game if you’re running any sort of gas-powered engine indoors or in a confined space,” Hopkins said. “If you’re already sleeping and being exposed to high dose carbon monoxide, you’re just not going to wake up.”

According to Hopkins, power generators should be operated outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.

Fire officials said they typically see a rise in carbon monoxide calls this time of year as people turn on their furnaces and burners to heat their homes.

“If you’re going to use your stove for heat, which we do not recommend, but if you are, make sure it’s ventilated and then make sure it’s completely off when you’re done using it,” Hopkins said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Hamilton County Coroner and Crime Laboratory
Dismembered body found in Cincinnati, coroner’s office says
Issue 2: Ohio voters set to decide marijuana legalization
Everything to know about Ohio Issue 2, the recreational marijuana law
Ishmael Pickens and Andre Barber were arrested on charges related to a stolen car and a police...
Two arrested following Green Township restaurant shooting
James Toothman
UPDATE: Grand jury declines to indict Cheviot man charged with murder in girlfriend’s death, prosecutor says

Latest News

John Carter (right) was allegedly the last person to see Katelyn Markham (left) alive and...
Court doc details new evidence in Katelyn Markham’s murder case
U.S. Attorney David Weiss arrives for an interview before members of the House Judiciary...
Special counsel in the Hunter Biden case insists he was the ‘decision-maker’ in rare testimony
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron participate in a...
Beshear, Cameron await voters’ verdict in race for Kentucky governor
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
Just 10 days before another government shutdown, Congress eyes Ukraine, Israel and border security
People gather in the parking lot of the Hamilton County Board of Elections as people arrive for...
What to know about Ohio Issue 1, the abortion ballot measure