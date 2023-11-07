Beshear, Cameron await voters’ verdict in race for Kentucky governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WXIX) - The battle for Kentucky governor will soon be decided as polls across the Bluegrass State near the 6 p.m. close.

Unless the race is too close to call, incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear or Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron will know by the end of Tuesday who won the race for Kentucky governor.

The two candidates have vastly different views, as witnessed in their political commercials and heard during debates, on a number of topics, but perhaps no more so than abortion.

Beshear described Cameron’s viewpoint on abortion as too extreme for his support of Kentucky’s abortion ban, writes the Associated Press.

Kentucky’s abortion ban does not make exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Abortions are banned in Kentucky unless it would save a pregnant woman’s life or prevent a disabling injury.

Cameron “reaffirmed his support” for the state’s law as it is, the AP explained, but he indicated he would sign a bill to include exceptions for rape or incest.

The AP further mentioned that the Republican challenger hinted his support for possible exceptions would come “if the courts made us change that law.”

Cameron’s political campaign has tried to sway voters in his favor by signaling the connection between Beshear and President Joe Biden. Kentucky was won by former President Donald Trump during his bid for re-election in 2020.

“It’s crazy to have a governor who endorsed Joe Biden, who shut down businesses during COVID, who endorses biological males in female sports,” Cameron said during their Oct. 24 debate. “We can make this Commonwealth a shining city on a hill and a model for the country.”

Beshear refuted Cameron’s argument by pointing out how strong he says the state’s economy is.

He finished his point by circling back to Cameron’s stance on abortion.

“We have been through a lot - a pandemic, a tornado, windstorms [...] But we are ranked No. 2 in per capita development, and we have created 40,000 jobs at the highest income levels,” Beshear said on Oct. 24. “Someone who is partisan will stop that. Talking normal vs. crazy, it’s crazy we wouldn’t have a governor who will say he will endorse exceptions that would protect kids as young as 9 from rape.”

Kentucky’s polls close at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

