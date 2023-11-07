Contests
Convicted child rapist sentenced to more than 20 years in prison

The two victims came forward and the 76-year-old later confessed to the crimes.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man convicted of raping two children will spend more than two decades in jail.

A judge sentenced John Boyd to 20-25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, court documents show. He originally faced a maximum of 22-26 years behind bars.

In July 2019, Boyd was accused of sexually assaulting two children who were 9 and 10 years old.

Prosecutors say the children were staying overnight at their grandmother’s home, who was Boyd’s neighbor when it happened.

The two victims came forward and the 76-year-old later confessed to the crimes.

Court documents say DNA evidence also helped detectives with the case.

Currently, Boyd is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

There has not been any update on when he will be transferred to state prison.

