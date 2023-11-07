New information released on dismembered body found in North Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and the Cincinnati Police Department released more information about a dismembered body that was found in North Fairmount Sunday as they are still asking the public for help in identifying her.

Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco with the coroner’s office says It is believed that the African American woman, possibly in her late 20s to early 30s, died Friday night or Saturday morning but was found along Baltimore Avenue.

The coroner says they believe that she was already dead when she was dismembered, and this situation is being investigated as homicide, Dr. Sammarco said.

The coroner says they believe the woman did not have clothing or jewelry on when she died.

Dr. Sammarco says the coroner’s office believes she weighed about 120 pounds and may have had at least one child.

It is unclear what happened to the victim.

Cincinnati’s Homicide Squad is currently investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-352-3542, Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040, or the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office at 513-946-8700.

