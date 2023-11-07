Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

New information released on dismembered body found in North Fairmount

Coroner asking for help identifying dismembered body found in woods
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and the Cincinnati Police Department released more information about a dismembered body that was found in North Fairmount Sunday as they are still asking the public for help in identifying her.

Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco with the coroner’s office says It is believed that the African American woman, possibly in her late 20s to early 30s, died Friday night or Saturday morning but was found along Baltimore Avenue.

The coroner says they believe that she was already dead when she was dismembered, and this situation is being investigated as homicide, Dr. Sammarco said.

It is believed that the woman, possibly in her late 20s to early 30s, died Friday night or Saturday morning and that she was already dead when she was dismembered, Dr. Sammarco said.

The coroner says they believe the woman did not have clothing or jewelry on when she died.

Dr. Sammarco says the coroner’s office believes she weighed about 120 pounds and may have had at least one child.

It is unclear what happened to the victim.

Cincinnati’s Homicide Squad is currently investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-352-3542, Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040, or the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office at 513-946-8700.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Hamilton County Coroner and Crime Laboratory
Dismembered body found in Cincinnati, coroner’s office says
Ishmael Pickens and Andre Barber were arrested on charges related to a stolen car and a police...
Two arrested following Green Township restaurant shooting
It's Election Day, and Ohio and Kentucky residents will head to the polls one last time this...
Everything you need to know about Election Day
James Toothman
UPDATE: Grand jury declines to indict Cheviot man charged with murder in girlfriend’s death, prosecutor says

Latest News

Warm weather continues
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto stands on the field after a baseball game against the Pittsburgh...
Could Joey Votto continue his career in Northern Kentucky?
Jeff Pastor walks outside the federal courthouse in Cincinnati after pleading guilty on June 7,...
Sentencing date set for ex-Cincinnati Councilman Jeff Pastor in corruption case
Fairfield are searching for 27-year-old Randy Ramirez Ramos. Officers say he is a suspect in a...
Fairfield Township police search for suspect in connection with stabbing incident