Could Joey Votto continue his career in Northern Kentucky?

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Joey Votto may be parting ways with the Cincinnati Reds, but could he stay in the Greater Cincinnati Area to continue his baseball career?

On Monday, the Florence Ya’lls, an independent baseball team in the Frontier League, went to social media to give praise to Votto after hearing about his split with the Reds.

“At this time, we’re prepared to commit to the playing time that Joey Votto deserves,” the team wrote. They even dressed him in a Ya’lls uniform.

"At this time, we're prepared to commit to the playing time that Joey Votto deserves." -Florence Y'alls@JoeyVotto | 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/5JkzvIIMvK — Florence Y’alls (@florence_yalls) November 6, 2023

According to a report by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer, the Reds franchise declined to renew the baseball icon’s $20 million contract.

On Nov. 5, Votto posted a farewell video regarding his departure from the team.

I couldn’t have loved an experience more. And I’m so proud to have played for a team, the oldest Major League team, to play for a team that was just endless gifts coming my way. I’m so humbled. I’m so grateful. And it couldn’t have happened without all of you. Without the Cincinnati community.

Votto spent 17 seasons with the Reds and received the National League Most Valuable Player Award and the Hank Aaron Award in 2010.

The 40-year-old ended his video with a thank you to Cincinnati and to all of the fans.

Votto is currently a free agent and there has been no official word on what his next step will be.

