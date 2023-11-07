Contests
Court doc details new evidence in Katelyn Markham’s murder case

Court document details evidence in Katelyn Markham's murder case
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Butler County prosecutors have released information on new evidence they collected in the Katelyn Markham case.

A new court document details 33 pieces of evidence they have in the case being built against Markham’s ex-fiancé, John Carter.

Carter is accused of killing Markham in August 2011. Her remains were found in April 2013.

The document includes lab reports, text messages, subpoenas for Carter’s phone records, photos of cars and properties, screenshots of Facebook conversations between Markham and others, a Facebook search warrant for Michael Strouse, and an email regarding Strouse from private investigator J. Ryan Green.

Currently, Strouse is behind bars for the murder of Ellie Weik. Investigators from both cases met with each other to see if the murders could be connected, however, he has never been charged in the Markham case.

Ahead of Carter’s murder trial, Butler County prosecutors are turning over discovery so the defense can look it over before the trial next year.

His trial is set to start in June.

